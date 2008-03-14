Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evangelicals Backing Away from Political Affiliation

Published March 14, 2008 at 11:00 AM CDT

In a tense election season, candidates from both parties are courting the evangelical vote. But, within the evangelical community, there are differences of approach regarding issues of same-sex marriage, the environment and abortion.

Two evangelical leaders discuss faith and politics. In the conversation are the Rev. Harry Jackson, Jr., senior pastor at Hope Christian Church and co-author of Personal Faith, Public Policy, and the Rev. Jim Wallis, President of Sojourners ministries and author of The Great Awakening.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR National NewsNPR Top Stories
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate