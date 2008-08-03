Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Praise Of Pithy: Books For Short Attention Spans

By Alain de Botton
Published August 3, 2008 at 11:00 PM CDT

"Three Books ..." is a series in which we invite writers to recommend three great reads on a single theme.

As we get ever more pressed for time, it seems that authors take delight in burdening us with ever longer books. That's why I have always been a particular fan of authors who've written maxims, pithy brief sayings and reflections that can be gulped down in a few moments by the most impatient of travelers.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Alain de Botton
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate