U.S. Finances Precariously Perched On A 'High Wire'

American families are nervous about the stability of their finances — and Peter Gosselin says that they should be. In his new book, High Wire, he writes that an increasing number of families are only one mortgage-, doctor-, or emergency- payment away from financial ruin.

Gosselin is a national economics correspondent for the Los Angeles Times and the author of High Wire: The Precarious Financial Lives of American Families.

