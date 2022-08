During the late 1960s and early 70s Tim Reid and Tom Dreesen became the nation's first black and white comedy team. During a tense time of segregation and race riots, they won rave reviews — all the while facing down threats and heckling from audience members.

The comedians look back on their careers in a new book, Tim and Tom: An American Comedy in Black and White.

