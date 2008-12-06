Digital Media Center
Richard Belzer: 'I Am Not A Cop'

Published December 6, 2008 at 7:00 AM CST

In the criminal justice system, Richard Belzer has played Detective John Munch on television for more than fifteen years — and on ten different shows. From Homicide: Life on the Street to The Wire, Arrested Development, and of course several different flavors of Law and Order.

He has become so well known as Munch, police cars will slow down to offer him a lift — and he'll take it.

Host Scott Simon talks with the comedian-turned-actor-turned-author about his first novel, I Am Not a Cop.

