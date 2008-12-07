Digital Media Center
New Book Searches For Stolen Treasure

Published December 7, 2008 at 7:00 AM CST

Following Nations' Searches For Stolen Treasure — Over the centuries, the West has accumulated treasures from all over the world to fill its museums. A new book explores efforts among some nations to recover their antiquities and possible resolutions to disputes over claims to treasures.

Host Liane Hansen speaks to Sharon Waxman, former culture correspondent for The New York Times, about Waxman's new book, Loot: The Battle Over the Stolen Treasures of the Ancient World.

