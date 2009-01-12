Digital Media Center
Former 'Post' Editor Details The 'Rules Of The Game'

Fresh Air
Published January 12, 2009 at 2:29 PM CST

After 44 years as a newspaperman, former Washington Post executive editor Leonard Downie Jr. is making his debut as a fiction writer. His new novel, The Rules of The Game, features an investigative reporter on the beat of a hotly contested presidential election.

Downie joined the Post as a summer intern in 1964 and retired in September 2008 after serving 17 years as the paper's executive editor. In his last year as editor, the paper won six Pulitzer Prizes for work done in 2007 — the most it had ever earned in one year.

