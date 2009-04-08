Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Liberia President Knew Hardship Before Power

Published April 8, 2009 at 11:00 AM CDT

When Liberia President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf was an infant, her family was told by an elder that she would grow to become a great woman. But assuring words, unfortunately, were not enough to shield Africa's first woman president from periods of hardship and pain, which included being verbally and physically abused by her ex-husband.

President Sirleaf shares her story of how she managed to persevere, as chronicled in her new memoir This Child Will Be Great.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR World NewsNPR National NewsNPR Top Stories
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate