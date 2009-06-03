Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Linguist Reflects On 'Years Of Talking Dangerously'

Fresh Air
Published June 3, 2009 at 9:27 AM CDT
Linguist Geoff Nunberg is a frequent contributor to <em>Fresh Air</em> and <em>The New York Times</em>. His past books include <em>Going Nucular</em> and <em>The Way We Talk Now</em>.
Linguist Geoff Nunberg is a frequent contributor to Fresh Air and The New York Times. His past books include Going Nucular and The Way We Talk Now.

Linguist Geoff Nunberg has made a living out of parsing phrases. His new book, The Years of Talking Dangerously, analyzes the buzzwords, stock phrases and metaphors that were made popular during the Bush administration's tenure.

Nunberg's book is a collection of the author's essays and commentaries from Fresh Air, the Los Angeles Times, The New York Times and other publications. Nunberg is a professor at the School of Information at the University of California Berkeley. His previous books include Going Nucular, Talking Right and The Way We Talk Now.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate