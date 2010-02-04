Ravens Coach Brian Billick Tackles Super Bowl XLIV

On January 28, 2001, Coach Brian Billick led the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl victory over the New York Giants. The Ravens became only the third wild card team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl — and gave Baltimore its first Super Bowl title in 30 years.

Billick played college football at the U.S. Air Force Academy and Brigham Young University. He was drafted in 1977 by the San Francisco 49ers, but never played in the NFL.

Billick spent nine seasons as the Ravens' head coach after seven seasons as an assistant coach with the Minnesota Vikings. After leaving the Ravens, Billick immediately took a position as an analyst with NFL on FOX. Billick's new book, More Than a Game: The Glorious Present and Uncertain Future of the NFL, details his long career in the NFL and analyzes current trends in the league.

