Daughter Of Beyonce And Jay-Z Makes Musical Debut

Published January 10, 2012 at 5:50 AM CST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Blue Ivy Carter has made her musical debut. If the name doesn't ring a bell, don't worry. She's only 3 days old. Blue is the daughter of hip-hop power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce. The proud father released a song called "Glory" yesterday, with feature credits given to little B.I.C. In the song, Jay-Z raps that his daughter is the most beautiful thing in the world. Newborn Blue Ivy chimes in with a few cries at the end of the song. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

