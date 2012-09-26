Digital Media Center
Cheap Cheese Smuggled Across Canadian Border

Published September 26, 2012 at 6:12 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a cheesy crime story. Pizzerias in Canada's Niagara Falls region say they've been offered cases of cheese smuggled in from the United States. In Canada, cheese costs three times as much as it does in the U.S., and so drivers are paid a lot to drive contraband cheese across the border. And the operation may be an inside job. CBC News reports that Niagara police officers are alleged to be in on the scam. So far, no one's had to say cheese for a mug shot. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

