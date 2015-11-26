Digital Media Center
Sending Out The Same-Old Greeting Cards This Year?

Published November 26, 2015 at 6:11 AM CST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer, sending out the same old greeting cards this year?

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ADRIAN NANTCHEV: Don't be bland. Don't be boring. Send a potato instead.

WERTHEIMER: That's Adrian Nantchev, founder of Potato in the Post. They mail out personalized potatoes with handwritten messages. His business is trending on social media because, as he points out, if you get a potato in the mail, you tend to remember it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

