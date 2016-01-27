Digital Media Center
Toy Helps Preoccupy Uber Passengers

Published January 27, 2016 at 6:40 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with help for Uber drivers. It's a way to distract a distracting passenger. Drivers in Charlotte are equipped with a kid's toy called Bop It. It's a test of reflexes. You're supposed to press buttons when the toy tells you. It's considered a great diversion, which keeps drunk passengers from bothering the driver. Now the driver just has the problem of having to listen to the game.

(SOUNDBITE OF GAME NOISES)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: Bop it. Twist it. Shake it. Flick it.

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

