Coming Up Tomorrow

Published June 2, 2018 at 7:28 AM CDT

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Tomorrow on WEEKEND EDITION Sunday with Lulu - a look at how California's teaching children about marijuana now that it's legal there. Parents and educators are looking for a message beyond the Just Say No campaign.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: You don't have to use this now. Maybe you'll want to use it some day but not today, not now. It'll always be there. I just tell them to wait.

SIMON: Teaching children about marijuana in California - listen tomorrow morning by asking your smart speaker to play NPR or your station by name - WCPN, KWGS, WESA. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR National News
