Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

California Boy Gets A Front-Row Seat At Thanksgiving Day Parade

Published November 22, 2018 at 4:02 AM CST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Happy Thanksgiving to you. And you know who's really excited about the holiday today? Ten-year-old Alex Harris of California - not because of the turkey or the pumpkin pie. Alex's favorite part of Thanksgiving is getting to watch the Macy's Day parade on TV. He is so obsessed that he counts down the days to the parade many months out and makes mini parades out of his toys at home. This year, his parents surprised him with tickets to New York and contacted Macy's on Facebook. Now Alex gets to see his dream come true from the front row. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

NPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate