The dynasty of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos is on the cusp of regaining power

By Julie McCarthy
Published May 10, 2022 at 4:12 AM CDT

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is the presumptive winner of the Philippines presidential election. The son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos is on track for a historic margin of victory.

Julie McCarthy
Julie McCarthy has spent most of career traveling the world for NPR. She's covered wars, prime ministers, presidents and paupers. But her favorite stories "are about the common man or woman doing uncommon things," she says.
