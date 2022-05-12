© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Russia may become the only non-NATO nation in the Arctic, sparking fears of conflict

By Jackie Northam
Published May 12, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT

For decades, Russia and other nations collaborated on scientific and environmental issues in the Arctic. Now, there's concern that Finland and Sweden joining NATO could spark a military buildup there.

Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
