Black Buffalo community is tired of hearing promises when the killings don't stop

By Rachel Martin,
Quil Lawrence
Published May 16, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT

The Buffalo neighborhood that was attacked by a white supremacist has struggled for years with violence and poverty. Calls by politicians for the community to come together were met with skepticism.

