© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHIL is currently at 10% power. Crews are working to restore it to full power.

The economic headwinds facing Philippine President-elect Marcos are stiff

By Julie McCarthy
Published May 16, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT

A pandemic and soaring oil prices would be a challenge for any incoming leader. But Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is the son of dictator who abused Filipinos' rights, and his mother plundered billions.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Julie McCarthy
Julie McCarthy has spent most of career traveling the world for NPR. She's covered wars, prime ministers, presidents and paupers. But her favorite stories "are about the common man or woman doing uncommon things," she says.
See stories by Julie McCarthy
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate