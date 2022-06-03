© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHIL is currently at 10% power. Crews are working to restore it to full power.

Russia has blocked 20 million tons of grain from being exported from Ukraine

By Wailin Wong,
Darian Woods
Published June 3, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT

20 million tons of grain are trapped in Ukraine because of a Russian blockade of its ports. Getting the grain out by rail or truck is proving to be a huge logistical challenge.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR World News
Wailin Wong
Darian Woods
Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money. He blends economics, journalism, and an ear for audio to tell stories that explain the global economy. He's reported on the time the world got together and solved a climate crisis, vaccine intellectual property explained through cake baking, and how Kit Kat bars reveal hidden economic forces.
See stories by Darian Woods
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate