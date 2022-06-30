© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What did 1997 sound like? These albums have been around for 25 years.

XPN | By Stephen Kallao
Published June 30, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT
Bono on stage at the start of U2's "POPMART" tour.
Stewart Cook
/
Getty Images
Bono on stage at the start of U2's "POPMART" tour.

Today, we're listening to some of our favorite music that turns 25 this year, including a landmark release from Radiohead, a seminal song from The Verve, Bob Dylan makes a comeback, Buena Vista Social Club becomes a sensation, and a new festival was woman-powered, thanks to Sarah McLachlan.

In 1997, U2 put out their much-maligned album, Pop, that was a mishap of studio miss-communications and setbacks, while the frontman of The Fugees, Wyclef Jean, released his debut solo album, The Carnival. And a band of anarchists, Chumbawamba, had their first and only hit — that just happened to be a global senstation — "Tubthumping."

Time to enjoy the music — a playlist of songs, all released in 1997:

Copyright 2022 XPN

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate