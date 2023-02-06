Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why the earthquake caused so much damage in Turkey, despite being long overdue

By Geoff Brumfiel
Published February 6, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST

A devastating earthquake has struck southern Turkey and Northern Syria. It's a seismically active part of the world known for big quakes.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR World News
Geoff Brumfiel
Geoff Brumfiel works as a senior editor and correspondent on NPR's science desk. His editing duties include science and space, while his reporting focuses on the intersection of science and national security.
See stories by Geoff Brumfiel
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate