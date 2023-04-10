Tax dollars help fund some of Huntsville’s most beloved agencies

The City of Huntsville supports dozens of nonprofit agencies working to provide services for residents of all ages, from helping the homeless to offering programs for teens, seniors and those with disabilities.

In the current budget year, the city has appropriated more than $30 million to external agencies. Those funds are not only used toward agency programming, but also for operational expenses like salaries, rent and utilities.

To better assess the appropriation process and increase transparency, several groups recently delivered presentations at City Council meetings to explain how they use their allocated funds and the ways in which benefit residents. The process began in late February and will run through the end of May.

The process:

City Director of Finance Penny Smith said the presentations are part of an added examination of the appropriation process to ensure taxpayers are getting the most for their money. She said it’s also a great opportunity for agencies to explain what they’re about, including their mission and goals.

Thrive Alabama received a $200,000 allocation in the FY 2023 budget. The agency’s mission is to “empower patients to create a healthy community by providing compassionate, accessible, affordable and comprehensive care.”

“An agency’s ability to apply or be funded is not contingent upon their presentation,” Smith said. “It simply helps us know the organization and their leadership better.”

Groups that have already appeared before Council include Alabama Constitution Hall Village/EarlyWorks, Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama, Family Services Center, Community Action Agency Partnership, Partnership for a Drug Free Community and The Legacy Center Inc. (Alabama Aging Resources).

Other scheduled presentations are:



April 13: Girls Inc. Huntsville, First Stop and the National Children’s Advocacy Center

April 27: Christmas Charities Year-Round and Huntsville Botanical Garden

May 11: Fantasy Playhouse

May 25: Thrive Alabama and United Cerebral Palsy of Huntsville & Tennessee Valley

Prior vetting:

City agencies that request City funding are already subject to a vetting checklist. Organizations must also provide a list of board members, recent audits, IRS designation and/or documents related to the group’s 501(c)(3) designation, mission and projected use of allocations.

City of Huntsville / First Stop, Inc., received $184,239 in the FY 2023 budget. The agency’s mission is to “encounter the homeless where they are, connect them to critical services and support, and empower them toward independent, sustainable living.”

Smith said the agencies chosen to speak were requested by Council members and Mayor. Some have received City funds for years, while others are relatively new to the appropriation process.

“It’s a great opportunity for these groups to provide an update on their operations and outcomes to the Mayor, Council and community,” Smith said. “I know I’ve learned a lot more about the vital role these agencies play in our community. It’s been very informative.”

Click here to learn more about the City’s FY 2023 Municipal Budget and see agencies’ presentations to City Council.