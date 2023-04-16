Digital Media Center
2 people have died after a shooter in Louisville opened fire in a crowded park

By The Associated Press
Published April 16, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT

An unidentified suspect fired a gun into a crowd of hundreds in a Kentucky park, leaving two people dead and four wounded Saturday night, police said.

Police were called around 9 p.m. to Chickasaw Park in Louisville, authorities said.

"Hundreds of people were in the park at the time of the shooting, when someone started shooting into the crowd, hitting at least six people," Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said.

There were no suspects in custody immediately after the shooting and police asked anyone with information to contact investigators.

"As of right now we have no witnesses," Humphrey said.

"This has been an unspeakable week of tragedy for our city," Mayor Craig Greenberg said at the scene Saturday night, referring to a shooting on Monday in which a gunman killed five Louisville bank employees while livestreaming the attack on Instagram.

"On Monday, we lost five of our fellow citizens to a horrific act of workplace gun violence," Greenberg said. "And now, five days later, we're at another scene of a reckless act of gun violence."

The Associated Press
