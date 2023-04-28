Digital Media Center
At least two dozen people in Ukraine were killed in Russian missile strikes

By Joanna Kakissis
Published April 28, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT

At least 24 people were killed in the central Ukrainian city of Uman Friday, as Russia fired missiles and drones at Ukraine.

Tags
NPR World News
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
