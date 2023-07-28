Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is operating at limited power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.

A postcard from Guatemala's Lake Atitlán

By Lilly Quiroz
Published July 28, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT

NPR's Lilly Quiroz brings us a postcard from Guatemala about Lake Atitlán, considered to be one of the most beautiful lakes in the world.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR World News
Lilly Quiroz
Lilly Quiroz (she/her/ella) is a production assistant for Morning Edition and Up First. She pitches and produces interviews for Morning Edition, and occasionally goes to the dark side to produce the podcast Up First on the overnights.
See stories by Lilly Quiroz
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate