Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is operating at limited power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.

Pentagon files NPR obtained in its investigation of casualties in the Baghdadi raid

By Daniel Estrin
Published September 24, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT

NPR is making publicly available files that the Pentagon released through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, regarding reports of civilian casualties in the 2019 U.S. operation targeting ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria.

An NPR investigation found flaws in the Pentagon's claim that deadly airstrikes did not hit civilians.

Pentagon documents relating to this incident that NPR obtained:

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR World News
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate