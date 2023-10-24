In a Texas-sized Game 7 AL championship series, the Rangers defeat the Astros

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

There was a Texas-sized Game 7 of the American League Championship Series last night, as the Rangers beat the defending-champion Astros 11-4. As Jack Williams from Houston Public Radio reports, the series wasn't friendly to the home team.

MOE BANDY: (Singing) The stars at night are big and bright...

JACK WILLIAMS, BYLINE: The series had in-state rivalry written all over it from the first pitch. Houston and Arlington are only about 240 miles apart. And in this series, the away team ruled. The Rangers won all four games in Houston. Manager Bruce Bochy led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series wins before he retired in 2019. Texas lured him back this season.

BRUCE BOCHY: I was sitting at the house for three years. And to think here I am going to the World Series - you know, yeah, that's special. But it's more about them and trying to find a way to get a ring for those guys.

WILLIAMS: Astros manager Dusty Baker says, although this is tough, it's been a good run.

DUSTY BAKER: You know, we're down, but we're not out. And every team damn near in baseball would trade to have the last four years that we've had.

WILLIAMS: The Rangers have been to the World Series twice, losing both. These fans are hoping that changes.

UNIDENTIFIED BASEBALL FAN #1: Astros are tough. So you always got to know that they have a chance to come back. But Rangers had it in control after the first inning.

UNIDENTIFIED BASEBALL FAN #2: I mean, all these Astros fans are mad. I mean, I can't blame them. I've been there before. But, hey, on to the next one, man - World Series.

WILLIAMS: The Rangers will play the winner of tonight's Game 7 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks. Game 1 of the World Series is set for Friday.

