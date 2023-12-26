Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Detroit Pistons tie the losing streak record

By Gabriel J. Sánchez,
Kathryn Fox
Published December 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST

The NBA's Detroit Pistons are on a record streak, but congratulations are definitely not in order. The team lost its record-tying 26th consecutive game.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Kathryn Fox
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate