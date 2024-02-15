Digital Media Center
Migrant border crossings into the U.S. dropped significantly in January

By A Martínez,
Jasmine Garsd
Published February 15, 2024 at 4:15 AM CST

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that the number of undocumented migrants crossing into the U.S. dropped by 50% in January.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Jasmine Garsd
Jasmine Garsd is an Argentine-American journalist living in New York. She is currently NPR's Criminal Justice correspondent and the host of The Last Cup. She started her career as the co-host of Alt.Latino, an NPR show about Latin music. Throughout her reporting career she's focused extensively on women's issues and immigrant communities in America. She's currently writing a book of stories about women she's met throughout her travels.
