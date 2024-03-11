Digital Media Center
Auburn University student wins a new car after sinking a nearly 100-foot putt

Published March 11, 2024 at 4:33 AM CDT

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. A University of Auburn student is the owner of a brand new car after sinking a nearly 100-foot putt. During an Auburn basketball game against Georgia on Saturday, Conor Boyle sent a golf ball through a small hole in a sign on the other end of the court, 94 feet away.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: This is for a car - a Toyota.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Money.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Yeah. He made it.

MARTÍNEZ: It's now back-to-back years that a student has sunk that putt. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
