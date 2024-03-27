Digital Media Center
Lackluster bracket performances leave some March Madness fans bummed

By Becky Sullivan
Published March 27, 2024 at 3:52 PM CDT

It's been a chalky year for the NCAA basketball tournaments. Only one double-digit seed is left between the men's and women's Sweet Sixteens.

