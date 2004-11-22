Digital Media Center
Novel 'Gilead' Offers Compelling Take on Life and Death

By Alan Cheuse
Published November 22, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

Alan Cheuse reviews Gilead by Marilynne Robinson, a novel narrated by a Christian minister as he nears death. Cheuse calls it a "beautifully ruminative novel."

Alan Cheuse
Alan Cheuse died on July 31, 2015. He had been in a car accident in California earlier in the month. He was 75. Listen to NPR Special Correspondent Susan Stamburg's retrospective on his life and career.
