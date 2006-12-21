Digital Media Center
Cooking Up Some Weekend Wonders

Published December 21, 2006 at 10:57 AM CST

Recipes for weekend enjoyment.

Take milk and alcohol. Mix. Voila: Milk punch, a New Orleans classic that's finding a wider audience!

Take out the blue food coloring and paint your tongue. It's one of the cool science experiments from the new book Exploratopia.

Take a look at the new title for J.K. Rowlings' Book 7: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. We'll help you decipher what it could mean.

Take in a romance and scenery in The Painted Veil, a made-in-China movie that remakes a Garbo classic.

Take your pajamas to the museum, where you can spend the night just like in the movies. Just take care not to wake the dinos.

