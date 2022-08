Over the course of his life, Harry Houdini, the great magician and escape artist, challenged the boundaries of the material and spiritual world. A new biography suggests that he also served as a spy for the U.S. and British governments before World War I. William Kalush and Larry Sloman, authors of The Secret Life Of Houdini, tell Jacki Lyden about the book.

