Arts & Life

Current Events Inspire Thrillers for the 21st Century

Published April 6, 2007 at 2:58 PM CDT

Where do the ideas for today's political thrillers come from? Gone are the cloak-and-dagger lives of agents fighting the Cold War: Two recent novels make suspenseful plots out of the people and places in contemporary headlines.

David Ignatius talks to Robert Siegel about his novel Body of Lies, which tells of a fictional CIA effort to infiltrate al-Qaida. And former spy James Church (a pseudonym) discusses his book A Corpse in Koryo, which follows North Korean Inspector O on the trail of international intrigue.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

