High-End Fashion Names at a Low-End Price

Published August 20, 2007 at 11:01 PM CDT

When you hear Vera Wang, you are probably a lot more likely to think of Victoria Beckham's $100,000 wedding gown than a $50 shirt at the retailer Kohl's. But that's about to change.

The high-end fashion designer is launching a low-end line of clothing for Kohl's early next month. She's following in the footsteps of dozens of other luxury makers.

Dana Thomas, author of a new book called Deluxe: How Luxury Lost Its Luster, discusses the phenomenon with John Ydstie.

