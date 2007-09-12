Digital Media Center
Arts & Life

Wisdom Watch: Author Chronicles History of Black Designers

Published September 12, 2007 at 11:00 AM CDT

The former Jacqueline Lee Bouvier's wedding to John F. Kennedy on September 12, 1953 was among the most photographed events in history. The gown of the future First Lady, seen around the world, was the work of famed African-American designer Ann Lowe.

In the book, Threads of Time, The Fabric of History: Profiles of African American Dressmakers and Designers, 1850 to Present, Rosemary Reed Miller chronicles the contributions of black designers to American style.

The author discusses her writings and the inspiration behind them.

