Three Famed Novelists Weave Exhilarating Tales

By Alan Cheuse
Published May 5, 2008 at 12:16 PM CDT

Three renowned women writers have books of fiction out this spring and each one asks the reader to take a leap of imagination.

Joyce Carol Oates reimagines the last days of five authors; Jeanette Winterson takes a journey through outer space; and Ursula K. Le Guin explores the pre-history of Rome from the point of view of an Italian princess. The resulting books are a thrill and a privilege to read.

Alan Cheuse
Alan Cheuse died on July 31, 2015. He had been in a car accident in California earlier in the month. He was 75. Listen to NPR Special Correspondent Susan Stamburg's retrospective on his life and career.
