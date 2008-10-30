Digital Media Center
Arts & Life

Defining Dracula: A Century Of Vampire Evolution

By Eric Nuzum
Published October 30, 2008 at 2:31 PM CDT

Dracula can't see his own reflection in the mirror because he is a reflection of the culture around him. Ever since Bram Stoker penned Dracula in 1897, the vampire's image has been a work in progress.

In the 43 sequels, remakes and adaptations of Stoker's novel, Transylvania's most famous son rarely appears the same way twice. He has evolved with the society around him. His physical traits, powers and weaknesses have morphed to suit cultural and political climates from the Victorian era to the Cold War.

Read on to see how the "Son of the Devil" has changed over time:

Eric Nuzum
Eric Nuzum is NPR's Vice President for Programming.
