Read 'Unbroken' With Laura Hillenbrand And NPR

Join best-selling author Laura Hillenbrand (whose last book, Seabiscuit, became an international sensation) and NPR Books for a monthlong event — a book-club-meets-social-media experiment. Last month, Hillenbrand approached NPR with interest in creating new forums to discuss her latest book, Unbroken. Together, we will be jump-starting conversations on Facebook, Twitter and NPR.org throughout February, culminating in a live chat with Hillenbrand at the end of the month.

Read on for details on how to participate, and for NPR's most recent interview with Hillenbrand.

/ /

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

1) Get a copy of Unbroken. It is available in hardcover and e-book form.

2) Read the book. You can go at your own pace, but to fully participate in final discussions and live chat, you will want to finish by Wednesday, Feb. 23.

3) Discuss the book on Facebook. On NPR Books' Facebook page, we will be moderating discussion groups about specific chunks of the book (no spoilers please!), as well as a board called "Talk to Laura," where Hillenbrand will be chiming in with answers to readers' queries.

4) Discuss the book on Twitter. NPRBooks will lead a guided Twitter discussion with the hashtag #nprbookclub every Friday throughout the month, and you can discuss the book with your peers at any time by using this tag (just add #nprbookclub to the end of your brilliant tweeted thoughts).

5) Throughout the month, we will be posting Q&As with Hillenbrand, galleries of archival photos and research from the book, and more insider info to enhance your reading experience. Come back to http://www.npr.org/bookclub for updates.

6) Participate in our live chat with Hillenbrand during the last week of February, and join in to discuss the book in your own community (but more on that soon!).

7) Have fun — and feel free to e-mail books@npr.org with any questions.

For more information about Unbroken and Hillenbrand, visit Random House.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.