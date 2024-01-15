How to watch the Emmys on Monday night

After being delayed amidst the Hollywood strikes last year, the 75th annual Emmy Awards will take place Monday night. Here's all you need to know to watch the ceremony.

When are the Emmy Awards this year?

This year's Emmys will air on January 15 at 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET, with a red carpet pre-show on E! beginning at 6:00 pm ET. The event will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, where comedian Anthony Anderson will host. Actress Laverne Cox will return to host the pre-show.

The Creative Arts Emmys Awards, which honor the work of writers, technical crew members, musical directors, and much more, occurred on Jan. 6 and 7 in Los Angeles. Here's a complete list of winners.

How do I watch them? What if I don't have cable?

FOX will broadcast the Emmys live tonight. You can find your local FOX or FXX station here.

If you don't have traditional cable, you can watch the Emmys live through internet-based TV services that offer FOX, such as Hulu + Live TV, Sling, DirecTV or Fubo. Hulu will stream the ceremony on-demand on January 16.

Why are the Emmys delayed?

The Emmys were initially scheduled for September but were postponed for the first time since 2001 due to the writers' and actors' strikes. That means the nominations might feel a bit dated because only shows aired between June 2022 and May 2023 are eligible. Pop Culture Happy Hour host Glen Weldon breaks down everything you need to know about who's in the running here.

Who are the top contenders?

HBO's Succession, The Last of Us and The White Lotus lead this year's nominations. Along with the Roy family's departure from television, Apple TV's Ted Lasso, HBO's Barry and AMC's Better Call Saul are in the running for their final seasons. Other highly acclaimed shows like FX's The Bear and ABC's Abbott Elementary could win tonight. But since NPR's TV critic Eric Deggans has already decided who deserves which award, he handed out The Deggys last week. Check out his complete list of winners here.

