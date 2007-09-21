Digital Media Center
Business & Education

Encouraging American Girls to Embrace Math

Published September 21, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT
Actress and mathematician Danica McKellar is the author of <em>Math Doesn't Suck.</em> She proved her own theorem in 2006.
Carlo Allegri
/
Getty Images
In a new book for middle-school girls, actress and mathematician Danica McKellar argues that being good at math can be cool. McKellar's book is called Math Doesn't Suck: How to Survive Middle-School Math Without Losing Your Mind or Breaking a Nail.

Also, a team of U.S. girls recently held their own in the China Girls Mathematical Olympiad. A coach and a competitor on the U.S. girls team discuss the competition.

Maria Klawe, a mathematician and president of Harvey Mudd College, talks about the best ways to boost the number of girls and women who succeed in mathematics.

Guests:

Danica McKellar, mathematician and actress; author of Math Doesn't Suck: How to Survive Middle-School Math Without Losing Your Mind or Breaking a Nail

Jennifer Iglesias, member of the 2007 U.S. Girls Team International Mathematics Olympiad; senior at Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy

Melanie Matchett Wood, coach of the 2007 U.S. Girls Team, International Mathematics Olympiad; graduate student in mathematics, Princeton University

Maria Klawe, mathematician and president of Harvey Mudd College

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

