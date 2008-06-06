Digital Media Center
Will We Recognize the Future?

Published June 6, 2008 at 10:54 AM CDT

Technology is ever-changing — and changing ever faster. But what happens when the rate of technological change becomes so fast that the fundamental nature of what it means to be human changes, too?

Inventor, technologist and futurist Ray Kurzweil talks with host Ira Flatow about the idea of the "singularity" — what happens when technology advances so much that it's impossible to predict what happens next. Will artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, and biotechnology be able to completely reshape what it means to be human?

