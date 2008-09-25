Digital Media Center
Bailout Criticized Across The Political Spectrum

Published September 25, 2008 at 2:36 PM CDT
Around the country people are talking about the Wall Street bailout. Liberals argue the plan is a handout to the rich, while conservatives assert it amounts to socialism. Rallies are planned in some cities against the proposal, while John McCain and Barack Obama meet in Washington with President Bush to help work out a solution.

Guests:

Bill Tancer, general manager of global research at Hitwise, author of Click: What Millions of People Are Doing Online and Why it Matters.

Ron Elving, NPR's Senior Washington Editor

Mark Morgan, news director of NPR member station KJZZ in Phoenix, Arizona.

