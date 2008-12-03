Digital Media Center
Business & Education

A Voyage To 'Planet Google'

Fresh Air
Published December 3, 2008 at 9:36 AM CST

Sixty-eight percent of all web searches take place on Google.com. But as journalist Randall Stross found when researching his new book, Planet Google: One Company's Audacious Plan to Organize Everything We Know, the company's business extends well beyond basic web searches.

Stross, who writes the Digital Domain column for The New York Times, went deep inside the company's highly secretive Silicon Valley headquarters (aka the "Googleplex") to interview its top management — and to take measure of the outer limits of the Google universe.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

