WAPR is operating at limited power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
A traffic jam in the drought-stricken Panama Canal may affect global supply chains

By Wailin Wong,
Paddy Hirsch
Published September 8, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT

A drought is causing a slowdown in shipping traffic at the Panama Canal. It's introducing new problems for the global supply chain.

Wailin Wong
Wailin Wong is a long-time business and economics journalist who's reported from a Chilean mountaintop, an embalming fluid factory and lots of places in between. She is a host of The Indicator from Planet Money. Previously, she launched and co-hosted two branded podcasts for a software company and covered tech and startups for the Chicago Tribune. Wailin started her career as a correspondent for Dow Jones Newswires in Buenos Aires. In her spare time, she plays violin in one of the oldest community orchestras in the U.S.
Paddy Hirsch
