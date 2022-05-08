© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

WAPR is off the air. Crews are working to restore power. We appreciate your patience.
News

Crimson Tide players past and present compete for a spot with the Ravens

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published May 8, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT
A player from Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s first national championship for the Crimson Tide in 2010, and another from his most recent title win, both want to play for the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach Mike Harbaugh told reporters over the weekend that former Alabama defensive tackle Marcell Dareus was taking part in the Raven’s rookie mini-camp. He hasn’t played in the NFL since 2019. Dareus suffered an injury that forced him to miss the last nine games of that season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team chose not to keep him, and Dareus has spent the last two seasons off the field as a free agent. Dareus is perhaps best known for an interception and touchdown going into halftime against the Texas Longhorns during the 2010 national championship game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. He’ll be working out at the Raven’s minicamp alongside former Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, who was picked in the fourth round of this year’s NFL draft. He was part of the Crimson Tide roster that went onto beat the Ohio State Buckeyes in January of 2021 for Alabama’s sixth, and most recent, national title under Saban.

Pat Duggins
