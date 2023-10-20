35th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts returns to Daphne

Arts and crafts, live music and local cuisine can be enjoyed this weekend on Alabama’s Gulf Coast. The annual Jubilee Festival of Arts returns to Daphne for its 35th year on October 21 and 22. It’s set to take place in O.W. Lott Park in Olde Towne Daphne. Organizers say up to 6,000 people have attended the event in the past.

Liz Thompson is the Director of Tourism and special events for the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce. She said this festival is a way for attendees to enjoy what the Jubilee City has to offer.

“It's a great opportunity to get a jump on your Christmas shopping. You get a completely different type of feel of arts that are available to for your home or to make a gift to someone,” she said. “If you've got littles, the Kids Art Park is super fun for them, and it's completely free. If you are interested in festival food, we do have our food court.”

According to the festival website, Kids Art is an opportunity for young artists to get creative with multiple activities. This is offered for free. Live entertainment will also be offered and feature local acts throughout the weekend.

Thompson said the festival helps creators get their works noticed while giving a financial boost to the Jubilee City.

“All the artists pay sales county and state sales tax,” she explained. “So, those funds are new dollars that go back into the community, as well as lodging taxes, the artists and patrons eating in our restaurants and shopping at our stores, staying in our hotels.”

The Jubilee Festival of Arts is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 21 and October 22 at O.W. Lott Park in Olde Towne Daphne.

Parking is available throughout downtown Daphne. Some areas include Daphne Elementary and Daphne City Hall.

More information on the Jubilee Festival of Arts can be found here.